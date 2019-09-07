|
CARL CLIFFORD BOGGILD November 3, 1922 - September 3, 2019 Carl Clifford Boggild died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and the dedicated caregivers on K1 West Veteran's Wing of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, Ontario. Carl was born in Randers, Denmark to Esther Fjerdingstad and Hans Boggild. The family - which by then included four boys - Kai, Carl, Vilhelm and Paul - immigrated to Canada in 1928, settling in Lockeport, Nova Scotia. After completing high school, Carl worked for the Bank of Nova Scotia and W.H.Schwartz & Sons. He enlisted in the RCAF in January 1942 and achieved the rank of Flight Lieutenant. On his 6th sortie as a navigator in a Lancaster bomber, he was shot down over Nuremberg. He evaded capture by hiding in barns in the German countryside until he was discovered on August 28, 1943 and was sent to Stalag Luft III. He was one of the prisoners who worked on the famous "Great Escape" of March 1944 but he was always grateful that he "didn't draw a straw" for the escape. When the Germans were relocating the camp due to the proximity of the allied forces, Carl and a fellow prisoner did manage to escape and Carl returned to England in early May 1945. It was then that he learned the sad news that his brother Vilhelm ,enlisted in the Army, had been killed in March 1945. When Carl returned to Canada and recommenced work at W.H.Schwartz & Sons, he met Betty Grandy. Carl and Betty married and moved to Ottawa and Montreal where they raised their five children. Following his tenure as General Manager of W.H.Schwartz & Sons, Carl started his own company in the food service sector, known for its "Chef Mate" mustard and the now ubiquitous squeeze lemon. After the sale of that company, Carl and Betty moved to Burlington, Ontario where they enjoyed a more leisurely life of travel and gardening. Despite being a dedicated entrepreneur, Carl taught his children to love the natural world and all of its inhabitants, and to respect others , practice conservation and moderation. He and Betty taught them all to swim, boat and water-ski at the beloved family cottage at Lac Baron in the Laurentians. Carl also particularly enjoyed skiing and tennis, well into his 70's. Carl lost his beloved wife, Betty, to cancer in 1980. In 1982, Carl met and married Helen Grand Kent and together they took pleasure in 28 years of extended family gatherings in Bracebridge, Lake Muskoka and Marathon, Amelia Island and Palm Beach, Fla. Carl and Helen also enjoyed trips to Denmark and Ireland before Helen's death in 2010. In 2013, Carl moved to Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre where he received excellent care from so many dedicated and caring professionals and made many good friends, especially delighting in the company of Prof. Donald 'Digger' Gorman. Carl was predeceased by his parents, his wives, his brothers, his son David, his grandson Matthew, his daughter-in-law Dale Gardner and many relatives and friends. Left to miss this terrific presence in our lives and to mourn this intelligent, generous, optimistic, kind, pragmatic, humorous, loving, husband, father, stepfather, father-in-law, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather are : children Michael (Kathy), Kriss (Sean), Suzanne ( Ross) and Kim; and grandchildren: Andrea (Steve) , Brendan (Sarah), Natasha (Trevor), Norah, Emma, Kai (Janine) and Lars (Samantha); and great grandchildren Jacob, Isaac, Ben, Hannah, Isobel and Nina. Also left to mourn are stepchildren James, John, Robert, Richard, Rosemary Grand, Martin Kent and their spouses and families; Carl's in-laws Rosalie and "Steve", and many nieces and nephews and extended family in Denmark. Carl's family gratefully acknowledges his many wonderful home-care workers and the outstanding caregivers on K1W, Veteran's Wing of the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Canadian Red Cross (donate.redcross.ca) or to the Veteran's Comfort Fund of the Sunnybrook Foundation (donate.sunnybrook.ca). A Memorial Service will be held at Mount Pleasant Visitation Centre on Saturday, September 14, 2019 11:30 a.m. Visitation half an hour prior, and reception to follow. Private interment for family at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019