Resources More Obituaries for Carl FLINTOFF Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carl Cooper FLINTOFF

Obituary Condolences Flowers CARL COOPER FLINTOFF July 12, 1928 - June 15, 2019 Carl always described himself as "on the mend," however, he died peacefully on June 15, 2019, at St. Joseph's General Hospital in Elliot Lake after a brief hospitalization, with family around him. His wit is renowned but we continue to be touched and amazed at how many people have said "your Dad was so good to me" and "your Dad always had time for me." Carl was born on July 12, 1928 in Orono, Ontario to Hazel Annetta Cooper and Glen Lonsdale Flintoff. His father was a successful owner of a hardware store in Oshawa until he became ill. He died on March 5, 1936 when Carl was 7 years old. Carl was predeceased by his older sister, Margaret Connolly. He is greatly missed by his younger sister, Shirley Branton, of Windsor and her children. Shirley lovingly remembers how her big brother, Carl, from age 11 always looked out for her when their widowed mother, ever resourceful, went to work in a munitions factory in Pickering during World War II. Carl married the love of his life, Jacqueline (Clarke) Flintoff, on February 9, 1952. He first whistled at her from the steps of the bank in her hometown of Bowmanville as she walked by with her sisters. They were married for 50 years until Jacquie died on April 4, 2002. Dad's loving care to our mother during her illness is forever in our hearts. When she couldn't walk anymore, he waltzed her on top of his feet to wherever she needed to go. Her loving memory was great solace for him especially in the past couple of years and now Dad has rejoined his dance partner. Carl was a founding father of Elliot Lake. He arrived in the summer of 1957 after his brother-in-law, Clifford LaPrairie, invited Carl to join him in business… and other adventures. Carl retired in 1995 and was recognized for his 37 years in business in Elliot Lake. He said that going through the tough times with the town taught him to appreciate the good times even more. Carl loved playing and watching all sports, especially when his children and grandchildren were involved. He played on the Orono Orphans Hockey Team when they won the Ontario Junior Championship in 1949. This resulted in his induction into the Clarington Sports Hall of Fame in 2003. He played for the Elliot Lake Oldtimers and then as a hockey veteran, he coached. For the past 25 years, Carl enjoyed organizing the biggest golf tournament in northern Ontario. "The Flint" is still going strong with the annual tournament always held on the Canada Day weekend. Carl was overseeing and checking the details for the upcoming tournament right up until his last day. Carl will be greatly missed by his six children and their spouses, Margaret Mary Flintoff (Peter Henderson) of Ottawa; Veronica Fyck (Terry) and Michael Flintoff (Judy) of Burlington; Charles Flintoff (Lisa) and Billy Flintoff (Doreen) of Elliot Lake; and Cecilia Richardson (John) of Waterdown. Carl and Jacquie have 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, with 3 more on the way: Bennett Henderson (Kaila) and son, Cooper; Jacqueline Henderson (Greg) and son, Peter; Graeme Henderson (Rachel) and children, Maeve and Fenwick; Frazier Fyck and children, Jaxon and Kylie; Mackenzie Fyck (Laura) and son, Maddox; Carl Flintoff (Brigitte) and children, Maxandre, Zackaël and Adélie; Malcolm Flintoff (Renée) and son, Miles; Denver Toole (Ryan) and sons, Thomas and Oliver; Michael Flintoff; Heather Flintoff; Charlie Flintoff (Bettina); Farrell Flintoff (Céline) and daughter, Abigail; Spenser Flintoff (Miia); Mandy Poole; Laura, Renee and Jack Richardson. Carl also enjoyed and loved his many in-laws. He will be missed by Colleen Clarke, Maria Clarke, Patricia Barber, Bill and Joan Clarke, Clifford LaPrairie and Donna Clarke. Carl was predeceased by Jacquie's sister, Nonie LaPrairie and her husband, Carl LaPrairie; and his brother-in-law, Gerry Clarke. Carl loved and was loved by many nieces and nephews: the LaPrairies, the Clarkes, the Wimpennys, and the Barbers. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Maple Room in Elliot Lake. Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Anthony Man-Son-Hing at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church, 45 Spruce Ave., Elliot Lake on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. If you wish, contributions in memory of Carl can be made to the St. Joseph's General Hospital Foundation www.sjhfound.com via the CanadaHelps.org link and directed to the CT Scanner Fund (70 Spine Road, Elliot Lake, ON P5A 1X2). The family would like to thank the North East LHIN Home and Community Care staff for their compassionate care in recent months. We would also like to extend deepest appreciation to: Carl's long-time family physician, Dr. Barry Wannan; the following caring physicians, Dr. Stirling, Dr. Long, Dr. Prescott, Dr. deBortoli; and the stellar nursing staff of St. Joseph's General Hospital. We quote Carl for the final words, "I had a great run... Enough said." Published in The Globe and Mail from June 19 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.