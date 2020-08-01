|
CARL (Barry) TARSHIS It is with a profound sense of loss and deep sadness that the family of Barry Tarshis announces his sudden and unexpected passing on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He is survived by Sheryl, his loving wife of 52 years, daughter Zoe (Joshua Hopkins) and son Caleb. Also survived by sister Debbie Tarshis (Boyd Neil). Son of the late Ellis and Edith Tarshis of Montreal. A graduate of McGill University and University of Toronto law school, Barry worked his entire career as a corporate finance lawyer. An avid music lover, Barry was warm, kind-hearted and intelligent with a dry sense of humour. He is greatly missed. Private family funeral. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Glaucoma Research Society of Canada, as per Barry's wishes.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020