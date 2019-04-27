CARL VAUGHAN SCOTT President, CVS Industries Inc. It was with deep love that we said farewell to Carl on April 12, 2019 in his 67th year at Juravinski Hospital, after a 4 year illness with prostate cancer. Carl was a true gentleman, beloved by friends and family, kind, generous, self-deprecating, witty, and an innovative business man. Incorporated in 1982, CVS Industries Inc. of St George, Ontario was established to provide industrial surplus equipment to customers domestically and internationally. He was also a passionate collector of local historical items and industrial pieces that offered an experience to those interested in how, what, where, when and why. Devoted husband and partner to Sandra. Loving son to Harry (1990) and Violet Terryberry Scott (2008) and son-in-law to Charlie (1992) and Betty Colvin (2005). Committed brother to Sharon O'Connor (Keith), Kanata, Ontario, uncle to Megan (Graham), Ottawa and to Jordan O'Connor, Toronto. Treasured nephew, cousin, friend, and business colleague. He will be missed by those who were touched by his spirit and enjoyed warm bear hugs! A Celebration of Life was held in Carl's honour...Until we meet again. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019