CARLA MARIE WILLIS (nee Ford) It is with profound sadness that the family of Carla Willis announces her sudden, unexpected passing on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 50 years. Carla will be forever remembered with love by her devoted husband, Peter Willis and their boys, Alexander and Nathaniel; her mother, Maureen Ford; her brother Kevin; her nephews, Ryan and Jack; her sister-in-law, Jeanette (Tim White); and her extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville), Toronto from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7th. A private service will be held. In honour of Carla, please consider a donation to the SickKids Foundation, Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, or the Regent Park School of Music. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 5 to Apr. 9, 2019