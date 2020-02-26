|
|
CARMELA MARTINO Carmela passed away peacefully at Villa Forum on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of Frank for 71 years. Loving mother of Teresa Luca (Joe), Domenic (Sandy), and Rosemary (Jon Irish). Proud grandmother of Pat Luca (Lucy), Roxanne Luca (Paul Celebre), David (Mirella) and Stephen (Lili). Carmela was also a grandmother to nine great-grandchildren whom she adored. Carmela had many talents that she shared, including her spectacular cooking and her famous (the very best) carrot cake which she made for our every birthday celebration. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Visitation at Scott Funeral Home, Mississauga, 420 Dundas Street East, Mississauga, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 4070 Central Parkway, Mississauga, on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. The entombment will be at Glen Oaks Memorial Gardens, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville. In keeping with Carmela's heartfelt sympathy to those who were impacted by Cancer, the family welcomes donations to the .
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020