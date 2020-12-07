You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Carol Anne HENNESSY
DR. CAROL ANNE HENNESSY Born December 11, 1942, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, peacefully from her home in Toronto, Ontario. With graduate degrees in history, philosophy, and adult education Carol pursued a long-standing interest in connecting theory and quality practice. She valued her influence on education in Ontario, New Brunswick, and her work to help bring quality education to Hong Kong. She was a highly respected educator at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, the University of Toronto for many years. She took great pleasure in her later years in mentoring others to pursue education and life goals. Carol will be remembered as a gracious Christian lady by all whose lives she touched. Carol will be laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant cemetery with her parents, Amy and Bert Hennessy, in a private interment.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2020.
