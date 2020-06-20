|
|
CAROLE ANNE KAVANAGH (nee Clancy) Called to the Lord, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Toronto. Eldest child of the legendary Toronto Maple Leaf (Francis Michael) King Clancy and Rachael Watt. Beloved wife of John Kavanagh. Mother of Karen (John Stacey) and Stephen (Moira Donnelly). Grandmother of Holly (Philip Chebaya), Laura, Cayley and Julia. Eldest sister of Judy Van Lammers (Phil Nicholas, d. Bob Van Lammers), Tom Clancy (Lydia) and Terry Clancy (Debbie). Carole Anne was born in Toronto, grew up in Ottawa, where she graduated from Fisher Park High School, and moved back to Toronto to attend North Toronto Collegiate. She was a diligent and determined student; she graduated with a nursing degree from St. Michael's Hospital and obtained a degree in public health from Ottawa University. She met John Kavanagh in Ottawa - they married in 1960 and settled in the Bridlewood area of Scarborough to raise their family. Carole, John, Karen and Stephen all created close friendships in Bridlewood, ones that have lasted well over 50 years. She was extremely bright and well read, she could speak to current events, business deals and the stock market. She valued friendships and loved theatre trips, lunches and bridge games with her friends. Due to her Leaf heritage, Carole Anne was an avid Toronto Maple Leaf fan. When the Leafs won the Stanley Cup in 1967, she was at the winning game and was front and centre in the victory parade. She knew the game of hockey better than most and was always ready with an accurate colour commentary on any player - back in the day and today! Above all, Carole Anne loved her family. She was devoted to her husband, John, loved her children, looked forward to family celebrations, and enjoyed spending time with her sister, brothers and their families. She was beyond proud of her granddaughters - Holly, Laura, Cayley and Julia for their many accomplishments. She was her granddaughters' biggest supporter and would travel the world to cheer them on. She could often be heard from the stands or sidelines shouting encouragement, and sometimes even a little instruction. Hockey games, soccer games, piano recitals, dance recitals, school concerts and graduations, Nana Carole attended them all. Like her father, Carole had a special and easy way with people. She had mastered the art of conversation and she always made people feel welcome and included. Her infectious smile and laugh, distinctive grin, unique charisma, her positivity and her love for life will be greatly missed! May she rest in peace…until we meet again. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Monday, June 22nd. A Funeral Service and Mass will be held at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 3 Combermere Drive, Toronto on Tuesday, June 23rd at 10:15 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and our concerns for everyone's safety, we kindly ask you to contact [email protected] to register by 12 (noon) on Sunday, June 21, 2020 to attend the visitation on Monday, June 22nd from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. OR 7:00 - 8:30 p.m., OR the Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 23rd at 10:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North York General Hospital. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020