CAROLE ANNE WIGINGTON 1947 - 2019 With heavy hearts we say our goodbye to Carole, who died peacefully from recent illness. Carole was born in Montreal and grew up in Winnipeg and Toronto. She was a personal assistant to the well known Canadian designer Don Watt for many years. In 1978 she married her photographer husband Robert, and enthusiastically welcomed his two children Alexandra (El-Asfahani) and Oliver, and in the same year gave birth to a son, Rob. Carole was intelligent - she had a truly encyclopedic mind and was unbeatable at Trivial Pursuit. She was generous, had a great sense of humour, and a love for Ella Fitzgerald and the great ladies of song. After spending many years at home with her children she became manager for Robert's food photography studio, which she ran with panache. She had a wonderful knowledge of food and was a marvellous cook. She leaves her husband Robert, children Alexandra, Oliver, and Rob, brother Dan Bolger (Christine), nephews Gordon, Chuck and Tom, grandchildren London, Gramercy and Aiko, and family in Montreal. Predeceased by sister Jo-Anne, parents Lewis and Jeanne Bolger. A celebration of Carole's life will follow later. In lieu of flowers, a donation would be appreciated if made to The Scarborough Hospital where Carole was lovingly cared for. shnfoundation.ca Online condolences: basicfunerals.ca/obituaries/carole-anne-wigington/6013 Published in The Globe and Mail from July 19 to July 23, 2019