1953 - 2020
CAROL ELIZABETH LEIER (nee Sinclair) March 1, 1953 - January 15, 2020 Carol Leier passed away peacefully in Calgary on January 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Carol attended Havergal College School, Glen Bernard Camp and the University of Western Ontario. During her university years, she spent her summers working in Jasper and Banff, this was when she met Murray. Following her graduation with a Bachelor of Education, she taught in the Toronto District School Board before making the move out west to rejoin Murray. They spent forty-one very happy years together in Red Deer and Calgary. Carol is predeceased by her father Douglas Sinclair and survived, missed and warmly remembered by her husband, Murray; and their three sons, Doug (Lyndsay), Phil (Kristy, Eli and Adison) and Scott (Katia, Victor and Justin); her mother, Elizabeth Sinclair; and her brothers, Michael (Vera) and John (Sue). Carol was a wonderful mother, euphoric grandmother and loyal friend. Her humour, kindness and generosity were felt by all who were lucky enough to know her. As per Carol's wishes, no service will be held. Donations in Carol's memory will be gratefully accepted by the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Calgary's South Health Campus. To view and share photos, condolences and stories of Carol, visit www.choicememorial.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020
