CAROL HENDRICK 1944 - 2019 Carol passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, after a lengthy journey though dementia. A student of the Classics, Carol spent her working career as a high-school teacher with the Halton District School Board. Among her interests were her various dogs, Bridge, classical music, theatre and travel, especially to archeological digs in Greece. She leaves her sister, Gail (John) of Richmond, BC; her brother, Howard (Nicole), of Mont-Tremblant, QC; and three nephews and a niece. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service is planned for June. Her family and friends would like to thank her "Angel on Earth," Rhodora, for her excellent, loving care over the last few years.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019