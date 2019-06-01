You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol HENDRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol HENDRICK


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol HENDRICK Obituary
CAROL HENDRICK 1944 - 2019 Carol passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, after a lengthy journey though dementia. A student of the Classics, Carol spent her working career as a high-school teacher with the Halton District School Board. Among her interests were her various dogs, Bridge, classical music, theatre and travel, especially to archeological digs in Greece. She leaves her sister, Gail (John) of Richmond, BC; her brother, Howard (Nicole), of Mont-Tremblant, QC; and three nephews and a niece. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service is planned for June. Her family and friends would like to thank her "Angel on Earth," Rhodora, for her excellent, loving care over the last few years.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.