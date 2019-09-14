|
|
CAROL LYNN COOK (née Coventry), Born June 11, 1941, in Toronto, died September 7, 2019, in Luxembourg. It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Cook announces her passing following a long battle with cancer. She died peacefully and comfortably with her children and husband by her side. Cherished mother to Craig and Christy, loving Gran to Matilda, Calum, Sebastian, and Finn, beloved sister to Alicia and Nancy, and devoted wife of fifty seven years to her husband, David. Following her career as a nurse in Toronto, she worked happily until retirement as a librarian at the American International School in Luxembourg. In addition to her passion for books and love of cross-words, Carol was a global traveller and general lover of life. She was full of grace and determination in the face of adversity. Her strength and enthusiasm for all she enjoyed was an inspiration. Carol will be dearly missed by her family and her many friends.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019