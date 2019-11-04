You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
CAROL ANN MCDANIEL It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother on Friday November 1, 2019. Carol was the eldest of eight children born to Frank and Evelyn Dempsey. Happily married to Jim McDaniel, she was the proud and loving mother to Marc, Sandra, Michelle, Valerie and Grant. Carol shared her unbounded love and provided life long memories - in Florida, on Balsam Road or at The Toronto Hunt, for Owen, Evan, Hudson, JD and Gella.She became the first employee when her Father established what is now called Dempsey Corporation in 1954 and ultimately retired on her 85th birthday. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 7th at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2019
