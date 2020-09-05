CAROL RUBY SHAW (née Pack) May 18, 1934 - August 28, 2020 Wife of the late Gerald McLean Shaw, Mother of Margo, Nancy and David Shaw, Mother-in-law of Robert Young, Neil Luders and Kelly (Ahern) Shaw; Grandmother to Caitlin, Heather and Jacob Young, William and Bronwyn Luders and Samantha Shaw; Sister of Marilyn (Bill) McClelland, Joan (Ian) Turnbull. Sister-in-law to Nancy Shaw and John (Sheila) Shaw. Predeceased by her parents, John and Edith Pack and her brother, Roland Pack. Carol was born on May 18, 1934, in London, Ontario. An outstanding student, she enrolled at the University of Western Ontario and was one of the first women to graduate from the Physical Health and Education programme. Carol was an enthusiastic athlete; she lettered in both basketball and volleyball at Western. She went on to teach physical education at a number of schools, eventually retiring from CHAT (Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto) in 1986. Carol was many things to many people, but her favourite role was that of grandmother. She had a modern and progressive sensibility and found a home at Eglinton St. George's United Church; she especially loved the women of Unit 12 and the Quilters guild. Carol was fiercely determined, supportive, loving, generous and honest. She encouraged excellence in character and principle purely through her own example. Carol's relationship with her husband Gerry was wonderful, romantic and joyful. Their many adventures included living for a time in the Northwest Territories, hiking the West Coast Trail, rafting down the Chilco and Fraser rivers and going on safari in Africa. Carol was a talented quilter, knitter and seamstress. She loved to design and make quilts, especially to celebrate life's milestones, be it a marriage or the birth of a baby. She recently finished her last 'university quilt,' a gift each of her grandchildren received. The family would like to give special thanks to Doctors Richard Shao, Stella Lee, and Marnie Howe. A Memorial Service will take place at Eglinton St. George's United Church, 35 Lytton Blvd., Toronto when it is appropriate to gather safely. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eglinton St. George's United Church or The Michael Garron Hospital.



