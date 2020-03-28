|
DR. CAROLE ANN GUZMAN Passed away peacefully at her home in Ottawa on March 21, 2020, after a two month battle with ovarian cancer. Her final weeks were spent surrounded by family and loved ones. Born in Toronto on October 31, 1933 to Thomas Broadhurst of Poynton, UK and M. Agnes Broadhurst of Montreal, Carole attended Loretto Abbey Catholic Secondary School, before attending the University of Toronto. Starting university at the age of 16, having skipped elementary school grades, Carole made an impact. She earned multiple degrees, eventually graduating as a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honour Society from the U of T Medical School in 1958, long before it was common for women to do so. Along the way she played basketball for the university and led a university-wide fundraising effort to benefit refugees to Canada. Carole's achievements continued throughout her working life as a physician, serving for much of her career as a high-level civilian doctor at the National Defence Medical Centre. Among other roles, she served as President of the Ontario Medical Association, President of the Canadian Medical Association, President of the Federation of Medical Women, President of the Alzheimer's Society of Ottawa-Carlton, and Chair of the Canadian Forces Health Services Council. She founded a number of clinics, including the first Canadian outpatient rehab program for patients with chronic lung disease and was part of the first Canadian team to assess the efficacy of CPR in 1963. Carole also taught medicine at University of Ottawa. Carole was the rock of her family, teaching generosity, modesty and compassion. She inspired her children and others with her intellect, her resolve, and her pattern of breaking glass ceilings. The world could use more Caroles, teaching compassion, generosity, and integrity while demonstrating inspirational achievement and fearless determination. Carole is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Danilo Antonio Guzman, her sons, Douglas Antony Guzman (with wife Sheila Anne Brown, son Davis Alan Guzman and daughter Julia Ann Hamilton Guzman) of Toronto and Andrew Thomas Guzman (with wife Jeannie Geraldine Sears and sons Nicholas James Guzman and Daniel Frederick Guzman) of Los Angeles, CA. Carole is also survived by her brother William Broadhurst (and wife Arden) as well as a long list of nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She was predeceased by brothers Rev. Paul Broadhurst and David Broadhurst. Carole will be interred at Mount Hope Cemetery in Toronto. In place of flowers please take a moment to help a friend or neighbour in need during this challenging period, as Carole would have done. In time, the family will arrange a Celebration of Life to take place in Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020