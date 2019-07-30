|
CAROLE GREENBERG On Saturday, July 27, 2019. Carole Greenberg, beloved wife of Nate. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Paul Greenberg and Roberta Gold, Liane Greenberg and the late Rebecca Greenberg. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and Leslie Singer. Service will be held at Beth Tzedec Congregation, 1700 Bathurst Street, Toronto, on Tuesday, July 30,2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva at 22 Shallmar Blvd, Unit 410, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Carole Greenberg Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 30 to Aug. 3, 2019