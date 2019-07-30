You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth Tzedec Congregation
1700 Bathurst Street
Toronto, ON
CAROLE GREENBERG On Saturday, July 27, 2019. Carole Greenberg, beloved wife of Nate. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Paul Greenberg and Roberta Gold, Liane Greenberg and the late Rebecca Greenberg. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and Leslie Singer. Service will be held at Beth Tzedec Congregation, 1700 Bathurst Street, Toronto, on Tuesday, July 30,2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva at 22 Shallmar Blvd, Unit 410, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Carole Greenberg Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 30 to Aug. 3, 2019
