CAROLE STEWART ROSS Peacefully at her home in Cobourg, with friends and family at her side, on Monday, July 8, 2019, Carole Ross at 74 years of age. Beloved spouse of Peter Bolton. Dear mother of Jamie Ross and the late Graham Ross. Sister of David Ross and Gordon Ross (Jennifer). Also missed by her numerous friends and her dog Islay. At Carole's request she will have private interment in the Cobourg Union Cemetery Green Section. A public Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Cancer Research Society or the Municipal Animal Services. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2019