You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross Funeral Chapel
135 Walton Street
Port Hope, ON L1A 1N4
(905) 885-4931
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline MASSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Lillias MASSEY


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline Lillias MASSEY Obituary
CAROLINE LILLIAS MASSEY Caroline Lillias Massey, aged 74, died peacefully in her sleep at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on May 17, 2020. Born in Birmingham, Alabama on April 4, 1946 to Melodie Frances Willis-O'Connor and Roland Fields Crisson; she was adopted by her stepfather Hart Massey, architect and son of Govenor General Vincent Massey after Melodie and Hart were married in 1947. A bon vivant with a gypsy spirit, she lived in London, England and Trieste, Italy during the sixties, before opening her high-end fashion store, Justine, in Ottawa. After a decade of dressing many of Ottawa's finest, including Margaret Trudeau, Caroline moved to Toronto where she became a commercial wardrobe stylist working on advertising campaigns, music videos and television shows. Much in demand, she was known as Princess Carolina within the industry. She knew how to make clothes look right for her clients who delighted in being dressed by her. But most of all Caroline loved the company of others. She was a fabulous cook, threw many glamorous and often wild parties, loved fun and laughter and cared deeply about her friends. She was never happier than after having cooked a superb meal, accompanied by lots of wine, when she was able to kick back with a Flaming Sambuca and really enjoy those dearest to her. As her energy diminished and working as a stylist in Toronto became too demanding, she retired to Port Hope. Although her life in a small Ontario town was far less boisterous, she remained, with her big hair, brightly polished nails and her storied past, La Princesse. She is survived by her brother, the artist, John Massey, her beloved cat Kung Foo and the enduring love of her many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Northumberland Humane Society in Port Hope at www.rossfuneralchapel.com. A celebration of life will be organized later in the summer.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 27 to May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -