|
|
CAROLINE LILLIAS MASSEY Caroline Lillias Massey, aged 74, died peacefully in her sleep at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on May 17, 2020. Born in Birmingham, Alabama on April 4, 1946 to Melodie Frances Willis-O'Connor and Roland Fields Crisson; she was adopted by her stepfather Hart Massey, architect and son of Govenor General Vincent Massey after Melodie and Hart were married in 1947. A bon vivant with a gypsy spirit, she lived in London, England and Trieste, Italy during the sixties, before opening her high-end fashion store, Justine, in Ottawa. After a decade of dressing many of Ottawa's finest, including Margaret Trudeau, Caroline moved to Toronto where she became a commercial wardrobe stylist working on advertising campaigns, music videos and television shows. Much in demand, she was known as Princess Carolina within the industry. She knew how to make clothes look right for her clients who delighted in being dressed by her. But most of all Caroline loved the company of others. She was a fabulous cook, threw many glamorous and often wild parties, loved fun and laughter and cared deeply about her friends. She was never happier than after having cooked a superb meal, accompanied by lots of wine, when she was able to kick back with a Flaming Sambuca and really enjoy those dearest to her. As her energy diminished and working as a stylist in Toronto became too demanding, she retired to Port Hope. Although her life in a small Ontario town was far less boisterous, she remained, with her big hair, brightly polished nails and her storied past, La Princesse. She is survived by her brother, the artist, John Massey, her beloved cat Kung Foo and the enduring love of her many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Northumberland Humane Society in Port Hope at www.rossfuneralchapel.com. A celebration of life will be organized later in the summer.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 27 to May 31, 2020