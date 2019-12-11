|
CAROLYN ANN CATTRAN (née Godfrey) 1940 - 2019 With great sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Carolyn Ann Cattran surrounded by her family at her home in Guelph on December 5, 2019. She succumbed as a result of a rare blood cancer, myelofibrosis. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Douglas (d. 2017), her parents Alexander and Elizabeth Godfrey, and her brother Alexander. She is survived by her sisters Diane (Jack), Susan (Jacek - deceased), Linda (Brent) and her brother Fraser (Terry). She will be greatly missed by her daughter Caroline and husband Gordon, and their children Gillian, Stuart and James, and her son David and wife Stacy, and their children Alexander, Nathaniel and Ava. Carolyn was born January 15, 1940, in the Sudbury Hospital, and lived in nearby Copper Cliff where she cherished fond memories of growing up with her siblings and friends in a small company town. She did her training at Women's College Hospital, to become a registered nurse, during which time she met the love of her life, Doug, who was studying engineering at the University of Toronto. They were married in May of 1962 and throughout their marriage Doug always had a twinkle in his eye when he looked upon his beautiful wife. They began their life together in Sarnia, where she started her career at Sarnia General Hospital. She and her family spent most weekends at their cottage on Wilcox Lake near Flesherton. Skiing was the family sport, and they spent many cold days on the slopes together. A career opportunity for Doug brought them to Alberta, and they came to love the province that was their home for many years. They retired to a beautiful home they built in Canmore, where they could enjoy golf and skiing. When Doug suffered a serious stroke in 1999, Carolyn entered a new phase of her life, that of caregiver, and fierce advocate for her husband. After moving to Guelph, she became deeply involved in the local stroke recovery group, and made significant contributions of time and energy to help strengthen stroke survivors and caregivers as well as always standing beside her husband. After his passing in 2017 she continued this work, started a book club with the group, and developed many strong relationships. She also enjoyed many friendships through golf, tennis, bridge, and many other activities and organizations. Family was the centre of Carolyn's life and she always stayed in close contact even when their lives spread them far apart. Her children remember their mother with great love, for all of the many things she did with them, for them, and the many lessons they learned from her. She always made their holidays special. All who loved Carolyn knew her as a strong, loving, smart and determined woman. She knew and cared about everyone around her, and will be greatly missed. Friends will be received at the Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel, 206 Norfolk St., Guelph on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from noon until 2 p.m. A service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. Reception to follow in the Wall-Custance Family Reception Centre. Carolyn's family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Chris Stemerdink and the nurses and personal support workers for the care and compassion shown during her final months. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully appreciated to Canada Stroke Recovery - Guelph Wellington Chapter, the Canadian MPN Group, or the Guelph General Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019