|
|
CAROLYN ELLEN BRADY (née Crozier) 1938-2020 Mom/Farm Nana/Carol passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Predeceased by her older siblings Byron, Shirley and Douglas, as well as her ex-husband George who remained a close friend. A Toronto native, Carol raised her family in Toronto but then sought out a less urban environment, spending many happy years in Mount Forest and Kincardine, and ultimately returning to Toronto to be closer to her family. Carol was an avid lover of art and always had a great sense of style, sporting the latest fashion trend and her trademark flaming red hair. She was an accomplished home chef, mastering European specialties like Hungarian Goulash and Sachertorte, and passed her culinary talents onto her sons (for which their spouses are eternally grateful). She channeled her considerable intellect into the game of bridge, attaining the level of Life Master. She instilled a strong sense of loyalty in her family which was returned to her many times over. Carol leaves behind her three devoted sons Douglas (Carol Shea), Paul (Joyce Stickney) and David (Robin Lampard) and her eleven loving grandchildren Adam, Daniel, Cameron, Everest, Sierra, Nirvana, Khoi, Grace, Isaiah, Elijah and Aaron. Special thanks to a few special individuals who touched her life over the years, bringing periods of great happiness: nieces Susan, Stevie and Judy; friends Olga, Myrna and Helen; Nina who watches over her beloved Havanese dog Katie; and Rochelle and the amazing staff at the Balmoral Club for their compassionate care over the past three years. A celebration of Carol's life will be held on Friday, February 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mt. Sinai Hospital who provided amazing care and support in Carol's final days.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020