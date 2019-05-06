You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
CAROLYN JOYCE PENISTAN (nee Sharpe, later Jones) June 13, 1948 - April 26, 2019 Carolyn was born in Sackville, N.B. She and her mother followed her father to military postings; after his death, Ola took Carolyn to Liverpool, where Carolyn acquired an education (at Merchant Taylors School) and a brother (Malcolm Jones). Upon their return to Canada, Carolyn earned her B.A. (Hon.) at University of Toronto. Marriage and work (for Bell) took her to Stratford, Brantford, and Oakville. Carolyn took early retirement and moved to the country north of Kingston, to be close to family, and lived happily in Lyndhurst, devoting much of her time to the Gananoque Humane Society shelter. She died peacefully at Kingston General Hospital. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Many thanks to the ICU staff, for attentive care and safe passage. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Gananoque Humane Society, please. Celebration and commemoration at the Beaufort Pub, 173 Dundas St. E., Belleville, Sunday, May 19, 1-4 p.m. jamesreidfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2019
