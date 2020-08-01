|
CARTER GIBSON PURCELL Peacefully at Maple View Lodge Athens, on Sunday July 26, 2020. The former Carter Gibson Dorwart age 90 years of Charleston Lake. Beloved wife of the late Canon Borden Purcell. Dear mother of Mary Purcell (Dan Gale) of Kingston, Mike Purcell (Dana) of Mallorytown and John Purcell (Janette Reid) of Charleston Lake. Loving grandmother of Mitchell, Kelsey and Katherine Purcell, Blake and Madi Reid, Nicholas Haramis and Cameron and Heather Gale and great-grandmother of Lillian Gale. Special sister of Cynthia Bloodgood and Frederic Dorwart both of Tulsa. A Private Grave-side Service will be held at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Oak Leaf. The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Maple View Lodge for the outstanding care Carter received and the many kindnesses they showed to Carter and her family. Donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society and Maple View Lodge will be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Visit a Book of Memories at: www.judsonfuneralhome.ca Judson Funeral Home
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020