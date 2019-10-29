|
CATHARINE BURNS (Nee Crack) Of Guelph, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Guelph. Cathy was born in Hamilton to Frank and Jean Crack on January 2, 1939. She went to school in Toronto at Blessed Sacrament, the Abbey, Lawrence Park Collegiate and graduated from the University of Toronto in 1960. She married Jack Burns, the love of her life and travelling companion, on April 23, 1962, (Shakespeare's Birth). As a busy mother of four, she worked as a store co-owner and then back as a teacher until her retirement in 1996. Cathy was a passionate English teacher, who loved literature and was affectionately called 'Granny Grammar' by students and colleagues alike. Cathy was committed to her community and her church, volunteering with such groups as the Catholic Women's League, the Church Parish Council, Birthright and Unicef Canada and more recently as a tour guide at the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate. She loved her friends, travelling, her book and bridge groups, but her family was always the most important thing to her. 'A woman of strength, a most excellent friend; A life well lived comes to its end.' Meg Burns Cathy is preceded in death by Jack Burns and her sister Debbie Malkin. Cathy is survived by her brother, Daniel; and by her children, John Burns (Annette Yaskowich), Beth Burns (Ian Macpherson), Meg Burns (Mark Pali) and Martha Burns (Graham Purcell). She will be remembered as a loving Marmee by her nine grandchildren, Burns, Galen, Sam, Pierce, Aaron, Nolen, Madeline, Katie and JJ. The last book we read with Mum was Pride and Prejudice. To quote Elizabeth Bennett. 'You must learn some of my philosophy. Think only of the past as its remembrance gives you pleasure.' Cremation has taken place. Friends may call at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Basilica of Our Lady, 28 Norfolk St., Guelph on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the Fr. William T. Burns of Toronto Diocese, officiating. In lieu of flowers, at Cathy's request, the family has asked that donations be made to Hospice Wellington. Cathy's family also wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. C. Mackie for his support and the entire staff of the Hospice Wellington.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019