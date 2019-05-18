CATHAY MARIE WESTON Peacefully, surrounded by family, Cathay Marie Weston left our lives from the incredible care of Lisaard House. She leaves her cherished husband, John Davidson, her beloved sons Greg Weston (Michelle), and Mark Weston, John's children Ryan Davidson (Jamie) and Erin Davidson, (Dean Cooper) and proud grandmother of granddaughter Winn and grandsons Arthur and Dixon. Sorely missed by her sister Dawn Vetter (Charlotte) and her sister Susan Connolly (Tom). As well she leaves nieces, Erin Rothfischer (Tom), Shannon Daniel (Jeremy), and Kate Connolly, grandnieces Lauren, and Julia and grandnephews Paul, Jacob and Max. She was predeceased by her parents, Bernice and Donald Vetter as well as Greg and Mark's father David. Over her life she nurtured eight Labrador Retriever's, Zack, Zeke, Vicki, Crockett, Winter, Jake, Shifty, and Kong, many of them rescued from abandonment late in life. She also made a home for eight cats. Cathay was a wonderful person, very caring, and giving, who unselfishly offered help and support to others, often going beyond necessity. She strove to ensure that every guest in her home was made as welcome and comfortable as possible. In fact, making people comfortable was one of her goals in life, whether in her home, in her cottage or wherever people gathered. Most of all she was a friend who you could count on to offer assistance whenever needed. She loved her home on Butternut Farm, the land it was situated on, and the progress that has been made in turning it into a sanctuary. Similarly, Lake House in Muskoka opened her eyes again to the wonderful beauty of that region. She was a master chef, eager to try new things, as her many cookbooks would attest; a tenacious gardener with a war on weeds so that her precious vegetables could grow to their full potential; and an organic food promoter. Cathay loved to swim, read and was an expert bowman in a canoe. She travelled the world extensively, visiting over 55 countries, some more than once. Her favourite trip was the trip to Antarctica with its untouched beauty, and myriad of wildlife, especially penguins. We will miss her enormously and cherish our memories in our hearts. There will be a celebration of Cathay's life at Westmount Golf and Country Club, 50 Inverness Drive, Kitchener on June 23rd from 2:00 to 5:00 in the afternoon. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Lisaard House, , Pet Trust at the University of Guelph, Lab Rescue, or the Alzheimer's Society and can be arranged by calling the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo ON, www.erbgood.com or by calling 519-745-8445. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019