Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
CATHERINE ADAM On Thursday, January 2, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by family. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Melissa Dawn Melnitzer and Ari Kaplan. Dear sister and sister-in-law, of Andrew and Evelyn Szirt. Cherished grandmother of Tashyana, Jamea, Zakhary, Isidor, and Gabriel. Loving aunt of Caroline Szirt, and Michael Szirt. Devoted friend of the late Greta Golick. Adored by friends and relatives around the world. Deepest gratitude to her health care team led by Dr.Elizabeth Amos. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva 170 Robert Street, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Jewish Family and Child Services, 416-638-7800, or Mercy For Animals, mercyforanimals.org or to Temmy Latner Centre For Palliative Care, 416-586-8203.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020
