Or Copy this URL to Share

CATHERINE ANNE GARNETT September 14, 1945 - September 12, 2020 Peacefully, on September 12, 2020 at the age of 74. Survived by her sister-in-law Leslie, niece Andrea Garnett and nephew Jordan Garnett. Predeceased by her parents Gordon Garnett and Katy (Earle) Garnett and brother Robert Garnett. Due to Covid, there will be no funeral service at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store