CATHERINE ASTLE Catherine Ann O'Brien Astle, originally from Montreal, died peacefully on April 2, 2019, with her loving husband John Claude Astle at her side, at the age of 84 at their winter home in the south of Spain. Catherine and John lived in England for all of their lives together, most recently in the town of Bury St Edmunds. She is survived by her husband, and by their children, Tiffany (Stephen Docking) of Bury St Edmunds, and Julian (Matilda Clode) of London, as well as by their six beloved grandchildren, Theo, Hannah, Sophie and Ned Docking and Herbie and Alice Astle. Catherine was the daughter of John L. O'Brien Q.C. and Ethel Cox O'Brien of Montreal. She was the sister of the late Robert (Julian Armstrong), Elizabeth (the late Ilay Ferrier), the late John (Patricia Archibald), David (Gail Corneil) and Peter (Lorna Telfer). She was born, raised and educated in Montreal, where she was a graduate of the Sacred Heart Convent and of McGill University. She and John lived in London for many years, operating a successful business together until retirement, which took them to Dorset and then to Bury St Edmunds, as well as to their winter retreat in Almuñécar, Spain. Cathy was a loving wife and mother, doting grandmother, energetic organizer and successful professional as well as an enthusiastic cook and was always fun to be with and around. Condolences can be sent to Remember.Ca[email protected] Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2019