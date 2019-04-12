You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine ASTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine ASTLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine ASTLE Obituary
CATHERINE ASTLE Catherine Ann O'Brien Astle, originally from Montreal, died peacefully on April 2, 2019, with her loving husband John Claude Astle at her side, at the age of 84 at their winter home in the south of Spain. Catherine and John lived in England for all of their lives together, most recently in the town of Bury St Edmunds. She is survived by her husband, and by their children, Tiffany (Stephen Docking) of Bury St Edmunds, and Julian (Matilda Clode) of London, as well as by their six beloved grandchildren, Theo, Hannah, Sophie and Ned Docking and Herbie and Alice Astle. Catherine was the daughter of John L. O'Brien Q.C. and Ethel Cox O'Brien of Montreal. She was the sister of the late Robert (Julian Armstrong), Elizabeth (the late Ilay Ferrier), the late John (Patricia Archibald), David (Gail Corneil) and Peter (Lorna Telfer). She was born, raised and educated in Montreal, where she was a graduate of the Sacred Heart Convent and of McGill University. She and John lived in London for many years, operating a successful business together until retirement, which took them to Dorset and then to Bury St Edmunds, as well as to their winter retreat in Almuñécar, Spain. Cathy was a loving wife and mother, doting grandmother, energetic organizer and successful professional as well as an enthusiastic cook and was always fun to be with and around. Condolences can be sent to Remember.Ca[email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.