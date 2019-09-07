|
CATHARINE COCKS (Kitty) (nee Evans) Catharine (Kitty) Ann Cocks died peacefully on September 3, 2019, in her 86th year, with God watching over her. Kitty was born in Toronto, Ontario to Kenneth Evans, later the Bishop of Ontario, and Marjorie Mowat Evans. She was one of five children, including Malcolm (Beulah), Gwynneth, David (Sandra) and Ross (Donna). Her life was filled with the joy of her faith in God, her love of family and friends, and the myriad of connections and relationships she formed through the Anglican church. She shared 64 years with her husband Cdr Harvie Cocks (Ret'd), living in Kingston, Halifax, Montreal, Hawaii, Victoria and London (Ontario) before settling in Ottawa in 1967. She was blessed with four children: Andrea (Ken Webb), Stephen, Hilary (Dean Flett), and Jane (Dave Hayward). Much to her delight, two grandsons, Evan and Davis Flett, joined the family. Kitty had many dear friends and loved entertaining. She pursued a range of interests, both professional and personal: President of Miss Hall's Personnel Service; Pastoral Care at The Ottawa Hospital; golf at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club; other sports such as tennis, skiing and cycling; Scrabble, bridge, and reading. Kitty radiated a vibrant and positive force. Her beautiful smile touched everyone around her. Kitty will be deeply missed. Her abiding faith provided strength to her family and friends as they said goodbye. There will be a funeral, followed by a Celebration of Life, on Sunday, October 20th at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, 414 Sparks Street, Ottawa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Giving with Grace (www.anglican.ca/giving), the Ottawa Pastoral Counselling Centre (www.ottawapastoralcounsel lingcentre.ca), or KAIROS Canada (www.kairoscanada.org). Condolences/Tributes/ Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019