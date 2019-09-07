You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry Central Chapel
315 McLeod Street
Ottawa, ON K2P 1A2
(613) 233-1143
Funeral
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Church Cathedral
414 Sparks Street
Ottawa, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine COCKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine COCKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine COCKS Obituary
CATHARINE COCKS (Kitty) (nee Evans) Catharine (Kitty) Ann Cocks died peacefully on September 3, 2019, in her 86th year, with God watching over her. Kitty was born in Toronto, Ontario to Kenneth Evans, later the Bishop of Ontario, and Marjorie Mowat Evans. She was one of five children, including Malcolm (Beulah), Gwynneth, David (Sandra) and Ross (Donna). Her life was filled with the joy of her faith in God, her love of family and friends, and the myriad of connections and relationships she formed through the Anglican church. She shared 64 years with her husband Cdr Harvie Cocks (Ret'd), living in Kingston, Halifax, Montreal, Hawaii, Victoria and London (Ontario) before settling in Ottawa in 1967. She was blessed with four children: Andrea (Ken Webb), Stephen, Hilary (Dean Flett), and Jane (Dave Hayward). Much to her delight, two grandsons, Evan and Davis Flett, joined the family. Kitty had many dear friends and loved entertaining. She pursued a range of interests, both professional and personal: President of Miss Hall's Personnel Service; Pastoral Care at The Ottawa Hospital; golf at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club; other sports such as tennis, skiing and cycling; Scrabble, bridge, and reading. Kitty radiated a vibrant and positive force. Her beautiful smile touched everyone around her. Kitty will be deeply missed. Her abiding faith provided strength to her family and friends as they said goodbye. There will be a funeral, followed by a Celebration of Life, on Sunday, October 20th at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, 414 Sparks Street, Ottawa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Giving with Grace (www.anglican.ca/giving), the Ottawa Pastoral Counselling Centre (www.ottawapastoralcounsel lingcentre.ca), or KAIROS Canada (www.kairoscanada.org). Condolences/Tributes/ Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now