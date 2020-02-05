|
CATHERINE D. KING Peacefully on January 29, 2020 with family at her side at Fountain View Care Community, Toronto. Survived by her husband, Edward married 70 years, her brother Malcolm and her children Laurie (Andrew, Sara and Ali) and Andrew (Mary, Katie (Josh)) and Adam (Alison)) and Norman and two great-grandchildren (Oliver and Abigail). A private family service has been held. Donations may be made in honour of Mum's life to a charity of your choice. Family is grateful for the care Mum received while residing at The Teddington and Fountain View Care Community. Be at peace Mum. You are forever in our hearts and thoughts.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020