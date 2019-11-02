|
|
CATHERINE ANN DOHERTY August 17, 1956 - October 27, 2019 Surrounded by family and friends, Catherine passed peacefully from this world on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Reunited with her dear brother Darcy, parents Ann and George Brian, and dogs Kingston and Casey. Catherine is survived by her spouse Peter Kiar, and dogs Hoover and Nicki. Catherine was the second eldest in a large family of siblings - Barb (Bill), Isobel (Bruno), Brian (Debby), Darcy (Rebecca) and Elizabeth (René). Catherine was a special aunt to her nieces and nephews - Carolyn, Patrick, Charlie, Sean, Tori, Ganden, Reid, Cian, Andre and Joanna. Catherine grew up in Oshawa, part of a neighbourhood that led to deep friendships that became part of her extended family. She continued to make lifelong friends in all facets of her life - from her university days, neighbours from different homes over the years, dog park friends, and friends and colleagues from her professional life. The majority of Catherine's career was in the Ontario Public Service, in the ministries of housing, environment, and the Office of the Public Guardian and Trustee. Throughout her career, she was a strong administrator and public servant, and a fierce friend to her colleagues. Catherine's true joy was her life with Peter and the dogs, and being the naughty, and incredibly loving, aunt to her nieces and nephews. Nothing secretly pleased her more than being mistaken for their grandmother. In return, they showered her with love and support, particularly during the difficult final days. Due to her health, she did not have an easy life, but as she said herself, she had a good life. Through it all, she remained unrelentingly positive. Her generosity of spirit and ability to light up a room with her personality were hallmarks of her being. Rest in peace our sweet Catherine - you have earned a good rest. Thank you to her team of doctors over the years, including Dr. Julie McIntyre and Dr. Gillian Lindzon. A special thank you to Dr. Jordan Feld and assistant Eli Bicja who had a special place in Catherine's heart. You were there when she needed you the most. The family would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Princess Margaret Hospital 16P palliative unit. Your incredible support and kindness to the family will not be forgotten. A celebration of Catherine's life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 1:00 pm, at the Jubilee Pavilion, 55 Lakeview Park Avenue, Oshawa, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary https://ofsds.org/donate-to-old-friends-senior-dog-sanctuary/ in Catherine's honour.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019