Catherine Elaine PRISKE
CATHERINE ELAINE PRISKE (nee Clarke) Born in Brownsburg, Quebec in 1939 passed gently in Toronto on October 4, 2020 with her family. She is survived by her sister, Andrea Hopwood (David), brothers, Robert Clarke (Billie- Lou) and John Desnoes (Betty-Joe) her children, Heather Storey (Simon), her son David Priske (predeceased) and her daughter Leslie Bennett (Neil) and her two grandchildren, Tom Storey and Megan Storey. She grew up in Jamaica from 1946-1957 with her parents George Frederick Clarke and Isabel Low. In 1957 she moved to Toronto to attend Ryerson University and met Nelson. They were married in 1964 and lived in Montreal for 3 years before returning to Toronto. Her careers included working as a Nursery school teacher at the Institute of Child Study, caring for her three children, going back to Ryerson to complete her degree in Early Childhood Education, becoming the very first Director of the Sunnybrook Creche Day Care Centre. She also spent countless hours volunteering at the Mood Disorders Association of Ontario and Dying with Dignity. Anyone who met Catherine always felt appreciated, listened to and cared for. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family in Canada, Jamaica and around the world. Donations can be made to: Alzheimer Society of Toronto: www.alz.to, Dying with Dignity www.dyingwithdignity.ca/ tribute_donations or Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care: www.tlcpc.org. 'Walk Good'

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2020.
