CATHERINE ELIZABETH WEEKS We announce with sadness the passing of Catherine Elizabeth Weeks (née Glen) in her 80th year at the Sunrise of Thornhill Residence (Ontario) on September 26, 2019. Catherine will be dearly missed by her son David of Montreal. She was predeceased by husband Robert (June 2019) and younger son Alan in 1991. Catherine was born in Montreal in 1940 and grew up in St. Lambert on the city's south shore where she attended Chambly County High School, graduating in 1957. She continued her studies at McGill University, earning her BA in 1961. She completed her education with a graduate's degree in Library Science in 1963, also at McGill. She met future husband Robert, who had emigrated from Bristol, England a few years' prior, on a blind date. Immediately after marrying in 1964, they moved to Kingston, Ontario, where Robert worked as an engineer at DuPont. A year later they moved to Toronto, where they lived for the remainder of their 55 years together. Catherine held librarian positions in various companies, commencing with Sun Life in Montreal, and followed by others while bringing up her two sons in Toronto. She had many interests, was very sociable and was a close friend to many throughout her life, including some friendships dating as far back as grade one. She had been an avid bridge player, and later in life took up golf, which she really enjoyed as a member of the Toronto Women's Golf Club. Along with the rest of the family, she was for many years an active member, especially in the pool, at the North York YMCA. She also spent many hours volunteering with the CNIB. Another of her interests was graphology, and she became a registered graphologist, diligently following the challenging coursework to successful completion. She also enjoyed travelling and the family had many memorable summer trips to Cape Cod, and she and Robert also took numerous winter trips to various Caribbean islands to escape the winter for a few weeks' time. Catherine and Robert enjoyed their last couple of years as residents of Canterbury Place Retirement Residence in North York, where they made many friends with both fellow residents and staff alike, and where she served as vice president of the residents' council. We would like to thank the compassionate and professional care provided by the staff at North York General Hospital, and also at Sunrise of Thornhill Retirement Residence. A celebration of life service and reception has taken place. Donations in Catherine's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019