|
|
CATHERINE HARLE JENNINGS (nee Cockin) With sadness Catherine's family announce her death on May 29, 2020. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late William Gibson Jennings. She leaves her three children; Judy (Gerry), Peter and Leslie (Burt). Loving Nana to Charles (Megan) and (the late) Jamie Jennings (Alexie), Meagan McMunn (Jason), Billy and David Wray. Also, great- granddaughters Ryleigh and Taylor McGee-Jennings and Adeline Jennings. Predeceased by her sister Betsy McLean. Cremation has taken place and her ashes, along with Bill's will be returned to Muskoka where they spent many happy years together with their family and many friends. "TTFN" Cay's family expresses their sincere appreciation to all the dedicated and caring staff at the Dunfield Retirement Residence. Heartfelt thanks to the entire 4th Floor staff for their unwavering devotion, compassion and gentle loving care. In lieu of flowers, a donation would be appreciated to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, 75 Ann Street, Bracebridge, Ontario P1L 2E4.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020