CATHERINE HILL Passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 approaching her 95th year. Mother and mother-in-law of Stefanie Hill and Greg Mahon. Grandmother of Zach and Ben. Catherine was a Holocaust Survivor, and a well-known Fashion Retailer who introduced many of the top European designers to Toronto. Catherine was known for her style, her strong character and a no-nonsense attitude that carried her through a long life filled with international travel and glamorous social events. A special thank you to her wonderful caregiver Adeline Pucacancages and to Alia Pota, the most caring case manager from the Holocaust Survivor Program, Circle of Care, Sinai Health. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Catherine Hill Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 or www.benjamins.ca or a charity of your choice. May She Rest in Peace.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 4 to June 8, 2020