CATHERINE JUNE KORHONEN (née Earle) On June 8, 2019, surrounded by her family, Catherine passed away with grace and love. She lived life long and well. Survived by her loving husband Dr. Paul Armas Korhonen and mother of three precious daughters: Julie Estelle (Jeffrey Nield), Janet Pauline (Michael Brookbank), Heidi Margaret (Michael McKnight). Adoring grandmother of David Russell Nield, Benjamin Paul Brookbank, Megan Elizabeth Brookbank and Brooke Catherine Worthington. Survived by her brother John (Sharyn Varty) and predeceased by her sister Margaret (Allan Beer). Catherine grew up near Peterborough. Following studies at Toronto Western Hospital and U of T, she then taught Nursing Science at the Atkinson School of Nursing. While raising her girls, she embarked on a second career after years of volunteering including President of the Junior League of Hamilton-Burlington. Catherine studied not-for-profit management that she later taught at Confederation College in Thunder Bay. She became a pioneer in this emerging area of community service. She served as Executive Director of the Hamilton and Region Arts Council, and Director of Development Royal Botanical Gardens and established her own management company. Retirement to Meaford and the much-enjoyed waters of Georgian Bay and pastoral countryside followed years of diligent work. A keen reader, a constant learner and lover of all things art, she lived her way with style, grace, wit, laughter and joy in family and friends, taking great comfort in the fellowship of church and faith. A celebration of her life will take place at Meaford United Church on Friday June 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. As your expression of sympathy, donations to Meaford United Church (7 Boucher St. E., Meaford, N4L 1E2) or Chapman House (1725 10th St. E., Owen Sound, N4K 0G5) are appreciated by the family, and may be made directly or through Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St E., Meaford, N4L 1B9.