SISTER CATHERINE MARIE MACDONALD Died peacefully at Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the 71st. year of her religious life. She was predeceased by her parents, Alexander Macdonald and Veronica Boyle both from Nova Scotia; her brothers, Reverent Gordon Macdonald, CSB, Dr. Alan Macdonald and Ronald C. Macdonald. Sister Catherine Marie will be sadly missed by her family, Sisters in community and many good friends, especially Corinne and Gary Poole. Sister Catherine Marie entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto from Rosetown, Saskatchewan. She pursued the teaching profession and taught high school for many years in Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. After further studies, she used her giftedness as a teacher in special education in schools and also taught people in a home setting. Sister Catherine Marie obtained a diploma as a teacher of the Mitzvah Technique for holistic health. She also enjoyed pastoral outreach by teaching Sacred Scripture to small groups. Visitation will take place at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto ON Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a Prayer Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In the Chapel at 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 18 to June 22, 2019