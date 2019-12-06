You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Catherine McIvor WORLING


1932 - 2019
CATHERINE MCIVOR WORLING Catherine passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. She was born May 19, 1932 in Toronto. Catherine enjoyed teaching Kindergarten in North York before returning to university and working as a Psychoeducational Consultant in Etobicoke for many years. Loving wife of Robert, mother to James (Sabrina Ramdeholl) , David (Leah Marks), and Elizabeth (Scott Smith). Grandmother to: Andrew, Zachary, Christopher, Zoe, Elizabeth, Hailey, Alianna. Special thank you to Extandicare Bayview and their caring staff. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Parkinson Canada (www.parkinson.ca). A celebration of life is being planned in January. Announcement to follow.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019
