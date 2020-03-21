You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
CATHERINE PRICE Catherine's death occurred at home, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was in her 82nd year. Catherine's lifelong passionate interest in literature, theatre, film, dance, and music helped sustain her through her battle with cancer over the past two years. Her characteristic joie de vivre also continued to be unmistakable in everything she did. Catherine is survived by her son, Sion, his wife, Sara, and their children, Sylvie and Claire. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of her life is planned. Catherine regularly donated to The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, and the Salvation Army. If desired, a memorial donation may be given to these or another charity. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020
