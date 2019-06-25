Resources More Obituaries for Catherine PYBUS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherine Rita PYBUS

CATHERINE RITA PYBUS Catherine Rita Pybus, 84, born Cork, Ireland 1935, passed June 17, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland of lung cancer. A deeply devoted mother and grandmother, she was also a textbook Gemini with a charismatic, and vivacious personality who had a life-long love of fine cuisine, the Queen, good gossip, well-behaved children, badly behaved dogs, designer fashion, first-class travel, a good whodunnit, an English garden, and Christmas in New York. Never at a loss for words after kissing the Blarney Stone in 1940, Rita was renowned for generously sharing her opinions and always telling you the unvarnished truth. A quintessential survivor, Rita was separated from her parents during the Blitz and Evacuation of London, and at just nineteen, she immigrated to Canada alone. True to her era, she never left the house without her lipstick or ever set foot in a gym. She never owned jeans, chewed gum, ate paleo, or was in any way in touch with her chakras. Born in Ireland and raised in England, both countries defined her equally. She loved Canada, but followed her daughters to the United States. She was blessed to share her life on both sides of the border with two of the most incredibly kind, witty, generous and self-possessed men with the gift of Christ-like patience. As fond of making an exit as she was at making an entrance, she died on the same day as George, her husband of 42 years. Catherine was a force of nature. To have been loved by her was to truly have known what love is. She is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, John Gately; daughters, Alison, Carol and Jennifer, daughter-in-law, Margaret Monteith; and sons-in-law, John Norris and Laurance Levy; grandsons, Nicholas Jaworski, Jake Norris; and granddaughter, Chloe. Services will be held July 19th at 11:00 a.m. at St Charles Borromeo Church, 101 Church Lane Pikesville, MD. Reception to follow at the home of Alison and Laddie Levy, 3117 Caves Rd., Owings Mills, MD 21117. The family is beholden to Dr. Patrick Forde and the remarkable nurses and aids at Gilchrist. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins in honor of Catherine Pybus. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 25 to June 29, 2019