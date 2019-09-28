|
CATHERINE RUTH HEIN (née Nott) 1944 - 2019 Catherine Ruth died peacefully in Switzerland August 19th, after a hard- fought battle against cancer. Born in Toronto, she earned her Degree in Research Psychology from the University of Toronto, and completed her Masters at McGill, where she meet her husband, Philippe Hein. Her distinguished career mirrored her passion for intellectual rigour and incessant curiosity. As a lecturer at the University of Mauritius, she intensively contributed to establishing the Faculty of Social Studies and published extensively on working conditions in Mauritius. She became an expert on family issues for the International Labor Organization (ILO) in Geneva, while concurrently raising three boys and earning a PhD at the University of Birmingham in the U.K. Her career at ILO culminated in an ambassador-level position in the Indian Ocean region, based in Madagascar.She was respected by her colleagues for her competence, modesty and collaboration; treasured by her friends for her wisdom, pragmatism and fidelity; loved by her children for her caring support, advice, and being a role model; and cherished by her husband for taking a chance on a life together far from her native land. She will be remembered by all for her hospitality, laughter and creative use of the French language. She is survived by her husband Philippe, her children Richard, Patrick, and David, their spouses, Catherine, Victoria and Christi, her brother, Keith and sister- in-law, Donna and six grandchildren who will miss their 'Mamie' dearly. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 4 p.m. in Victoria Room of Old Mill Inn Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019