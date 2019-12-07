|
|
CATHERINE TIBBS 'Tad' Tad let go of this world in her 103rd year. She died peacefully, and is lovingly remembered by her son Tim, daughter Tanis and their families. While she had lost her sight, mobility and memories, she never lost her spirit, sense of humour or her gracious nature. We hold her in our hearts forever. The family would like to thank the staff at Christie Gardens for their compassionate care over the last 14 years of her life. If desired, donations in her memory can be made to The Christie Gardens Foundation at christiegardens.org.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019