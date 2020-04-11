You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Cathiravelu BASCARAMURTY


1939 - 2020
CATHIRAVELU BASCARAMURTY 'Bascaran" Cathiravelu 'Bascaran' Bascara murty of Toronto died peace fully in his sleep on April 5, 2020, at Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor. He was 80. He was born September 15, 1939 in Jaffna, Sri Lanka and immigrated to Canada in 1972. In 1981, he married Saroji nidevi Navaratnam and they had two children. Bascaran was a banker at the Bank of Ceylon in Colombo and CIBC in Toronto. He found great pleasure in helping friends and family from Sri Lanka settle in Canada. After he moved to Winnipeg in 1994, he contin ued this work volunteering with refugees. In his final years, he suf fered from PSP, a debilitating neurological condition. Bascaran was lucky to attend the weddings of both his children and meet his granddaughter Carmel in 2018. He was a storyteller, a news ad dict and a big-hearted extrovert who was deeply spiritual. He is survived by Saro, Haran (Christi na) and Dakshana (Anis). A memorial service will take place later this year. Memorial dona tions may be made to Christie Refugee Welcome Centre.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020
