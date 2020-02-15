|
|
SISTER CATHLEEN FLYNN The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Canada, London Neighbourhood, announce the death of our dear Sister Cathleen Flynn at the Residence of the Sisters of St. Joseph at 485 Windermere Road in London. Sister died on Thursday, February 13, 2020, accompanied on the last part of her journey by the Sisters, along with her beloved sister, Sheila, niece, Shevaun, brother, Kevin, and sister-in-law, Mary Catherine, and the Care Centre Staff. Cathleen Mary Flynn was born in London, Ontario, and joined the Community of the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1952. She is remembered with affection by all her CSJ Sisters as well as her sister, Sheila Flynn McGrath, and brothers, Earl (Fran), and Kevin (Mary Catherine), and sister-in-law, Madeline, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her mother, Mary Anne Flynn (McNally), father, Timothy Flynn, and brothers, Jack (Diane), Brendan, and Gerald, (Anna Marie) and brother-in-law, Patrick (PJ). Sister Cathleen, formerly Sister Mary Brendan, spent much of her life as an educator. She began her ministry life as an elementary school teacher and principal in Windsor, and later as a secondary school teacher in London. She later served the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph as Director of Novices, and as General Superior. Cathleen then ministered at Regis College, in Toronto, as Director of Continuing Education, and later as Vice President and member of the Board of Governors. Her enthusiasm for learning was contagious and helped many to broaden their horizons. Cathleen was a deeply religious woman, and a gifted spiritual director, totally given to her life of prayer and service as a Sister. In all her various ministries, Cathleen's sparkling Irish eyes, great warmth and gentle compassion enabled her to touch many hearts and to make them feel beautiful and valued. She will be much missed by her family, her Sisters in community, her many colleagues and former students. All services will be held at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 485 Windermere Road, London. Visitation will be on Monday, February 17, 2020, 2:30 - 4:00 and 7:00 -8:00 with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020