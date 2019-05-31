CECIL HOFFMAN On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, Cecil Hoffman, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 82 in Victoria, B.C. Cecil was born on September 26, 1936 in Renfrew, Ontario to Ivan and Mary (Peever) Hoffman. He graduated from Guelph Agricultural College in 1959 with a degree in Dairy Administration. On December 22, 1967, he married Anne Carol Coull. They raised one son, Matthew and four daughters, Samantha, Martha, Janet and Elizabeth. Cecil loved to work and his entrepreneurial endeavours were rewarded by his perspicacity, persistence and diligence. Cecil was a staunch supporter of the Edmonton Oilers, the Citadel Theatre and the Edmonton Symphony. He was passionate about fitness. He loved to ski and work out. Cecil was a humble man who made friends easily and maintained connections with childhood friends, school friends and business associates. His true legacy, however, is his children. He was very proud of them and dedicated his life to working hard so they could make their own way in life. Cecil was predeceased by his father, Ivan; his mother, Mary; and his brother, Denton. He is survived by his wife, Anne; his five children, Samantha, Matthew, Martha, Janet, and Elizabeth; his sister, Marie; four grandchildren, Chase, Audrey, Charles and Vivian; as well as many nieces and nephews. Family, friends and others whose lives Cecil touched are invited to the Royal Mayfair Golf Club, 9450 Groat Road, Edmonton from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 to reminisce. If anyone wishes to remember Cecil, please consider the Bonnechere Museum in his hometown of Eganville, Ontario. Telephone 613-628-3240 or website www.bonnechere.ca. Condolences may be offered at www.earthsoption.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 31 to June 4, 2019