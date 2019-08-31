|
CECIL JOHN KINGSTON MOODY April 24, 1937 - August 29, 2019 Cecil John Kingston Moody passed away peacefully in Toronto. Born in Ireland, he grew up in Dublin, where he attended Christchurch Cathedral School, played rugby for Old Wesley, and performed on the trumpet with the Boys' Brigade. A scholarship to the University of Saskatchewan brought him to Canada. Moving on from the prairies, he eventually made his way to Toronto where he shaped the minds and bodies of students at Lawrence Park, started a family, played rugby well into his sixties, and tirelessly put others ahead of himself. Never forgetting where he came from, you could find him cycling in Ireland every summer. A much loved and admired husband, father, uncle, teacher, athlete, and coach, Cec leaves behind his wife Leslie; his son John; his son Adam (Lia); and their children Emerson and one soon to be delivered; all of his nieces and nephews; and over 50 years of students and athletes. An Anglican family service is planned in the coming days. Generous, charismatic, intelligent, and optimistic to a fault, he has made an overwhelming impression on the people that have come across him over his life - one he would describe as 'magic.' Whether it is family, friends, rugby players, or students, his impact will be long lasting. A celebration of the man will be planned for the autumn. Cec's ashes, per his wishes, will be spread across Ireland by his two sons John and Adam - on bicycles of course. The Moody family would like to thank the dedicated and wonderful staff at Bridgepoint Active Healthcare.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019