CECIL JULIUS SABINUS DE ARAUJO June 7, 2019, Crawley, West Sussex, England, Cecil Julius Sabinus de Araujo (formerly of Aden and Nairobi), passed away at home following a spirited battle with complications as a result of diabetes. Cecil was the second born and much loved son of Flora Campos and Charles de Araujo (both deceased), husband to Sushila (deceased), and brother to Albert and Alfred (both deceased). He is survived by his longtime partner and best friend, Maria; children, Fiona (Keith), Annabelle (Trevor) and Charles (Deepti); grandsons, Jacob, Reece and Reuben; siblings, Carmen (Alfred), Ivan (Debbie), and Cynthia (Mike); as well as a host of adoring nieces and nephews, including Lesley and John who were especially close to him. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the East Surrey Hospital Capel Annex www.surreyandsussex.nhs.uk/charitable-donations/contact-us-about-charitable-funds/ or Diabetes UK www.diabetes.org.uk/Get_involved/Ways-to-donate/In_memory.
