CECIL RODRICK GRAY February 11, 1923 - March 14, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Cecil Rodrick Gray in Toronto on Saturday, March 14, 2020, aged 97. Beloved partner of Irene Hawley and devoted father of Marlene Bell, June Grant and Peter Gray. He was predeceased by his wife, Doreen and daughter, Denise Gooden. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and friends in Canada, the United Kingdom and across the West Indies. Over the course of a long academic career in education at the Mona and St. Augustine campuses of the University of the West Indies, Cecil's English instruction textbooks were used by generations of children in schools throughout the English- speaking Caribbean. He was also a talented actor and while in retirement in Canada he wrote several poetry collections for which he received the Caribbean Writer prize for poetry in 1997. Memorial donations may be made to Covenant House Toronto, 1-800-435-7308.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020