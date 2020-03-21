You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
1923 - 2020
CECIL RODRICK GRAY February 11, 1923 - March 14, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Cecil Rodrick Gray in Toronto on Saturday, March 14, 2020, aged 97. Beloved partner of Irene Hawley and devoted father of Marlene Bell, June Grant and Peter Gray. He was predeceased by his wife, Doreen and daughter, Denise Gooden. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and friends in Canada, the United Kingdom and across the West Indies. Over the course of a long academic career in education at the Mona and St. Augustine campuses of the University of the West Indies, Cecil's English instruction textbooks were used by generations of children in schools throughout the English- speaking Caribbean. He was also a talented actor and while in retirement in Canada he wrote several poetry collections for which he received the Caribbean Writer prize for poetry in 1997. Memorial donations may be made to Covenant House Toronto, 1-800-435-7308.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020
