CECIL WILLIAM BROWNE 90, passed away peacefully at his care home in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Cecil is survived by his loving wife, Susan; his son, George (Kate); daughter, Katherine (Bob); four grandchildren, Jake, Caroline, Jesse and Lucas; and two great -grandchildren, Samantha and Casey. Predeceased by his sister, Oonah McFee (Alan McFee - CBC Radio); and brother, George Browne who died in WWII. Cecil grew up in Ottawa where his father headed up the federal government's communications department, responsible for granting TV and radio licenses. Following his father's footsteps, Cecil became a highly successful TV sports producer and director, having worked for over 40 years in the industry. A pioneer in broadcast, he started his career at CBOT TV (CBC) in Ottawa after graduating from Ryerson Polytechnic Institute. He was a cameraman on one of the first live TV broadcasts in Canada. He continued to work at the CBC producing and directing CFL football games including many Grey Cups, Hockey Night in Canada telecasts, curling, Major League Baseball (Montreal Expos' games), track and field, skiing - the list goes on. He worked on 8 Olympics from Sapporo to Atlanta, Pan Am Games and Commonwealth Games. He also produced documentaries including a series called Bytown Sketches showcasing Ottawa and the Ottawa Valley. His passion for sports was not limited to the TV screen. He was an excellent tennis player, avid curler, golf enthusiast, enjoyed skiing, swimming, boating and skating. An accomplished musician, Cecil played for a few bands including bass guitar for the regular Saturday night house band at The Wakefield Inn in the Gatineau just north of Ottawa. His musical tastes were eclectic; everything from rock to opera to classical to jazz, that he would listen to on his state of the art stereophonic equipment while conjuring up his latest delicious culinary creation. On retiring to Niagara on the Lake in 2005, Cecil and Susan continued their shared love of tennis, golf and music. Cecil was loved by his many colleagues, friends and family, who often refer to his playful sense of humour and kind persona. He will be dearly missed. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to The Parkinson Society of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020