CECILE METRICK On Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Adored wife of Fred for 67 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Laurie and Alison, Ken and Renee, Mary-Ann and Normand. Dear sister of the late Serge, and Andre. Devoted grandmother of Jamie and Heather, Andrew, Ellie, Sam, Ben, and great-grandmother of Zena. A family graveside service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Cardiovascular Research Fund - Dr. Tirone David, Toronto General and Western Foundation www.uhn.cail.com or Toronto Symphony Orchestra www.tso.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 5 to May 9, 2020
