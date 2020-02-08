You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Celia NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celia Ann May NELSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Celia Ann May NELSON Obituary
CELIA ANN MAY NELSON May 3, 1920 - January 17, 2020 Celia was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth and survived by her son, Eric (Cathy Savage) of Victoria, BC, and her grandson, Lu (Marguerite Joly) of Berlin Germany, along with great-grandsons, James, Basil, and Balthazar. Born and raised in Yarmouth, NS, Celia Sollows was elder sister to four brothers. Keenly interested in literature, history, science and journalism, she studied library science and botany at Acadia University. She later retrained as a nurse during WWII, working in Saint John, NB, and met future husband Kenneth Nelson-a pilot with RCAF Eastern Air Command-on a weekend trip home near the end of the war. Celia and Kenneth married shortly after the war, and she continued in nursing while he completed his studies and later joined Canadian Industries Ltd, during which time they lived in Edmonton, Yellowknife, Hamilton, Windsor, and Sudbury, and eventually settled in Hudson, QC, just west of Montreal. Celia left the field of nursing in 1951 when she became mother to son Eric, but turned her energies to her original interests: during her years in Hudson she wrote book reviews for the Montreal Gazette, did research for The CBC, helped to set up the Hudson High School Library, and with the Hudson Historical Society authored "Historic Hudson", a book about the many interesting and historically significant families of the area, illustrated with drawings of their houses, many of which were still in use. It can be found today in the National Archives and Library of Parliament. Celia's years in Hudson also deepened her commitment to gardening, which became a vital continuity in her life throughout the numerous relocations in her husband's career: after the relocation of CIL headquarters in 1976, the Hudson garden was succeeded by a carefully planned garden in Toronto, scene of many childhood memories for grandson Lu, b. 1975; and following Kenneth's retirement in 1982, the formal parterre garden she created in Victoria, which embodied her passion for botany, symmetry, and her aesthetic of combining white-flowering plants with deep greenery. Celia was a private person with a small circle of close friends. She was a life-long student of science, an atheist, a daily reader of numerous newspapers and magazines, well-read in history and literature with a keen sense for modern art, a cook and baker, and a warm and generous mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to 3 generations of boys who will miss her very much.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Celia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -